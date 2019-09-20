Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) Coverage Initiated at Roth Capital

Investment analysts at Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $9.25 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 51.89% from the company’s current price.

CSBR has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Champions Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Champions Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Get Champions Oncology alerts:

CSBR traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $6.09. 9,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,280. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.94 and a 200-day moving average of $8.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.79 million, a PE ratio of 609.00 and a beta of 1.16. Champions Oncology has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $17.90.

Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $7.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 million. Champions Oncology had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a negative return on equity of 48.07%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Champions Oncology will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Champions Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Champions Oncology by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 8,279 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Champions Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Champions Oncology by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 54,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 26,557 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Champions Oncology by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 14,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

About Champions Oncology

Champions Oncology, Inc develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Champions Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champions Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.