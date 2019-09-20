ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 29.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,465,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 332,127 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in ChemoCentryx were worth $13,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCXI. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx in the second quarter valued at $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in ChemoCentryx by 46,860.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx in the second quarter valued at $82,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ChemoCentryx by 104.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the second quarter valued at about $111,000. 64.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

CCXI stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.69. 23,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,080. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.89. ChemoCentryx Inc has a 52-week low of $6.16 and a 52-week high of $14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.00 million, a PE ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 1.19.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 144.27% and a negative return on equity of 103.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.08 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that ChemoCentryx Inc will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCXI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ChemoCentryx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on ChemoCentryx from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. BidaskClub raised ChemoCentryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on ChemoCentryx from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ChemoCentryx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis.

Featured Story: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI).

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.