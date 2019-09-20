Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 231.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,471 shares during the quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill comprises about 0.4% of Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.10% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $20,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 88.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,143,585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $812,301,000 after buying an additional 537,677 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,791,499 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,312,954,000 after buying an additional 331,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,699,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,245,187,000 after buying an additional 121,606 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 169.1% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 117,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $83,642,000 after buying an additional 74,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 927,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $679,969,000 after buying an additional 65,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

CMG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $815.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $709.58.

In related news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 1,164 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $775.00, for a total value of $902,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,385,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 80,000 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $726.15, for a total transaction of $58,092,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,559 shares of company stock valued at $125,535,353. 2.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CMG stock traded up $1.68 on Friday, hitting $833.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $383.20 and a fifty-two week high of $857.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $815.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $731.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.71.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.87 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 13.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

