Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CLAR. Macquarie initiated coverage on Clarus in a report on Friday, July 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Clarus in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Clarus in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clarus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Clarus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Shares of CLAR opened at $11.65 on Tuesday. Clarus has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $15.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.13 million, a PE ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Clarus had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $46.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Clarus will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Clarus by 6,271.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clarus by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clarus by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 13,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clarus by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. 64.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare categories.

