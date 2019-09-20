Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $11.90. Clough Global Equity Fund shares last traded at $11.90, with a volume of 1,131 shares.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.1106 per share. This represents a yield of 11.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 403,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 30,770 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $445,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 54,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 11,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period.

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

