Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Stock Rating Upgraded by National Bank Financial

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) was upgraded by National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$121.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$107.00. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.13% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$96.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$103.00 to C$109.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$100.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Echelon Wealth Partners lifted their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$98.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$96.00 to C$102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cogeco Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$103.22.

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

Shares of TSE CCA traded up C$0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching C$108.88. The company had a trading volume of 38,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,487. Cogeco Communications has a 52 week low of C$61.68 and a 52 week high of C$109.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion and a PE ratio of 13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.92, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$105.36 and its 200-day moving average price is C$95.32.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The company reported C$1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.77 by C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$587.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$585.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Cogeco Communications will post 7.5699999 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Louis Audet sold 15,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.60, for a total transaction of C$1,571,928.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,980 shares in the company, valued at C$9,516,508. Also, Senior Officer Andrée Pinard sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.21, for a total transaction of C$166,736.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$67,736.50. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,223 shares of company stock valued at $2,013,349.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. The company operates in three segments: Canadian Broadband Services; American Broadband Services; and Business Information and Communications Technology Services. It offers digital video and programming services, such as basic services, digital tier packages, discretionary services, pay-per-view channels, video-on-demand services, high definition and 4K television services, and advanced video services; Internet services; and telephony services to residential customers comprising direct international calling, international long distance plans, voicemail, and other custom calling features.

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.