Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund to Issue — Dividend of $0.12 (NYSEARCA:XLC)

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC) declared a — dividend on Friday, September 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1193 per share on Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XLC traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $50.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,358,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,527,358. Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 12 month low of $38.97 and a 12 month high of $51.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.93.

