Comparing Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) & National Research (NASDAQ:NRC)

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) and National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Icon has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Research has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Icon and National Research, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Icon 0 2 6 0 2.75 National Research 0 1 0 0 2.00

Icon presently has a consensus price target of $164.83, indicating a potential upside of 7.61%. Given Icon’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Icon is more favorable than National Research.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Icon and National Research’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Icon $2.60 billion 3.18 $322.66 million $6.29 24.35 National Research $119.69 million 13.12 $30.05 million $1.04 60.74

Icon has higher revenue and earnings than National Research. Icon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Research, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Icon and National Research’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Icon 13.05% 25.02% 14.10% National Research 24.59% 124.11% 28.56%

Dividends

National Research pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Icon does not pay a dividend. National Research pays out 73.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.4% of Icon shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.0% of National Research shares are held by institutional investors. 44.0% of Icon shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of National Research shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Icon beats National Research on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Icon Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies. The company's clinical development services include product development planning, strategic consulting, study protocol preparation, clinical pharmacology, pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic analysis, site feasibility, patient recruitment and retention, digital patient and site, project management, clinical operations/monitoring, patient centric monitoring, data management, and adaptive and virtual trial services. Its clinical development services also comprise medical imaging, biostatistics, medical affairs, pharmacovigilance, strategic regulatory, electronic endpoint adjudication, medical writing and publishing, interactive response technologies, functional, strategic resourcing central laboratory, bioanalytical laboratory, biomarket development, strategy and analytics, late phase research, patient centered science, and medical device and diagnostics research services, as well as access, commercialization, and communication services, and research trials for us government agencies. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

National Research Company Profile

National Research Corporation (NRC) is a provider of analytics and insights that facilitate revenue growth, patient, employee and customer retention and patient engagement for healthcare providers, payers and other healthcare organizations. The Company’s portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides information and analysis to healthcare organizations and payers across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience and satisfaction, community population health risks, workforce engagement, community perceptions, and physician engagement. The Company’s clients range from acute care hospitals and post-acute providers, such as home health, long term care and hospice, to numerous payer organizations. The Company derives its revenue from its annually renewable services, which include performance measurement and improvement services, healthcare analytics and governance education services.

