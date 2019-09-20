Compugroup Medical (ETR:COP) Given a €60.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on Compugroup Medical (ETR:COP) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Baader Bank set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on Compugroup Medical and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. HSBC set a €59.00 ($68.60) price objective on Compugroup Medical and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on Compugroup Medical and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €68.00 ($79.07) target price on Compugroup Medical and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €57.75 ($67.15).

Get Compugroup Medical alerts:

Shares of COP stock opened at €54.90 ($63.84) on Monday. Compugroup Medical has a 1 year low of €37.88 ($44.05) and a 1 year high of €74.80 ($86.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €56.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €59.70. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion and a PE ratio of 33.66.

About Compugroup Medical

CompuGroup Medical Societas Europaea develops and sells software and information technology services for healthcare sector worldwide. The company's Ambulatory Information Systems segment provides practice management software and electronic medical records for office-based physicians, dentists, medical care centers, and physician's networks.

Featured Article: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Compugroup Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugroup Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.