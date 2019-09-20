COMWLTH BK AUS/S (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Shares Down 0.3%

COMWLTH BK AUS/S (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) shares fell 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $55.85 and last traded at $55.85, 1,470 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 85% from the average session volume of 9,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.01.

Several research firms have commented on CMWAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded COMWLTH BK AUS/S to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded COMWLTH BK AUS/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.80.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $1.544 dividend. This is a positive change from COMWLTH BK AUS/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th.

COMWLTH BK AUS/S (OTCMKTS:CMWAY)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers retail, premium, business, and institutional banking; and funds management, superannuation, insurance, investment, and share-broking products and services. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business and Private Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, Wealth Management, New Zealand, Bankwest, and IFS and Other Divisions.

