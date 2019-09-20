Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,330.00

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1,330.00 and last traded at C$1,326.04, with a volume of 33846 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1,306.92.

CSU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Constellation Software from C$1,350.00 to C$1,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Constellation Software from C$1,300.00 to C$1,400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Constellation Software from C$1,250.00 to C$1,350.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1,207.14.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1,275.00 and a 200 day moving average of C$1,207.97. The firm has a market cap of $27.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 69.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.82.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C$8.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$10.05 by C($1.37). The company had revenue of C$1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.13 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Software Inc. will post 36.6199969 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $1.319 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. This is a boost from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Constellation Software’s payout ratio is presently 20.97%.

About Constellation Software (TSE:CSU)

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customization of software to various markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment develops and distributes software solutions primarily to government and government-related customers.

