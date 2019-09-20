Contrasting Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) and Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB)

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) and Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

This table compares Merchants Bancorp and Spirit of Texas Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merchants Bancorp 28.72% 15.42% 1.40% Spirit of Texas Bancshares 17.19% 8.37% 1.12%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Merchants Bancorp and Spirit of Texas Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Merchants Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Spirit of Texas Bancshares 0 0 3 0 3.00

Merchants Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.55%. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a consensus price target of $23.94, indicating a potential upside of 12.61%. Given Merchants Bancorp’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Merchants Bancorp is more favorable than Spirit of Texas Bancshares.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.7% of Merchants Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.0% of Spirit of Texas Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.4% of Merchants Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of Spirit of Texas Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Merchants Bancorp has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a beta of -0.2, meaning that its share price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Merchants Bancorp and Spirit of Texas Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merchants Bancorp $190.15 million 2.50 $62.87 million $2.07 8.01 Spirit of Texas Bancshares $67.83 million 4.95 $9.98 million $1.05 20.25

Merchants Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Spirit of Texas Bancshares. Merchants Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spirit of Texas Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Merchants Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Spirit of Texas Bancshares does not pay a dividend. Merchants Bancorp pays out 13.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Merchants Bancorp beats Spirit of Texas Bancshares on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities. The Mortgage Warehousing segment funds agency eligible residential loans, including origination, purchase, and sale in the secondary market, as well as commercial loans to non-depository financial institutions. The Banking segment offers a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, such as various types of deposit products comprising checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, commercial real estate, mortgage, and other consumer loan products; and letters of credit, as well as engages in the retail banking, agricultural lending, single family mortgage lending, small business administration lending, and correspondent lending and servicing businesses. It operates 14 offices. Merchants Bancorp was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Company Profile

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRA accounts. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans; 1-4 single family residential real estate loans; construction, land, and development loans; commercial real estate loans, such as owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, other commercial real estate loans, and multifamily loans and farmland; consumer loans and leases; and municipal and other loans. In addition, it offers debit and credit cards, safe deposit boxes, wire transfer and treasury management services, and online banking services; and invests in U.S. Treasury bills and notes, as well as in securities of federally sponsored agencies, such as Federal Home Loan Bank bonds. The company operates through a network of 23 full-service branches located in the Houston, Dallas/Fort Worth, and Bryan/College Station metropolitan areas, as well as North Central Texas. Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Conroe, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.