Corning (NYSE:GLW) Given a $33.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a $33.00 target price on Corning (NYSE:GLW) in a report published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GLW. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Corning from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a $36.00 price objective on Corning and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Corning from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup set a $32.00 price objective on Corning and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.67.

Shares of GLW traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.76. 6,368,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,995,551. Corning has a 52 week low of $26.78 and a 52 week high of $36.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.63.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Corning will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 44.94%.

In other Corning news, insider Clark S. Kinlin sold 9,667 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total value of $270,095.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,648 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,905.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLW. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 31.7% during the second quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.0% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 32,123 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 3.9% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.6% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 12,867 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.9% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,307 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

