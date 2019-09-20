COZ Trading 31.9% Higher Over Last Week (COZ)

COZ (CURRENCY:COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 20th. COZ has a market cap of $652.80 million and approximately $5,760.00 worth of COZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One COZ token can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC on popular exchanges including IDAX, CoinZest and CoinBene. In the last seven days, COZ has traded 31.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009847 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00210687 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $123.18 or 0.01210173 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000725 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000172 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00094008 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00018181 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00020938 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

COZ Token Profile

COZ’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for COZ is www.coinzest.co.kr.

Buying and Selling COZ

COZ can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDAX and CoinZest. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COZ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

