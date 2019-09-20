CPV Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR)

CPV Partners LLC bought a new stake in Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. Laureate Education makes up approximately 0.8% of CPV Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LAUR. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Laureate Education in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LAUR traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.35. 388,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,590,258. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -578.33, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.20. Laureate Education Inc has a 52-week low of $13.58 and a 52-week high of $18.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.16.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.11). Laureate Education had a net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.85%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Laureate Education Inc will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Laureate Education from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $22.00 price target on shares of Laureate Education and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Laureate Education in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

In other Laureate Education news, major shareholder Alberta Lp Wengen sold 15,000,000 shares of Laureate Education stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total transaction of $250,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sterling Capital Partners Iii sold 997,654 shares of Laureate Education stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total transaction of $16,680,774.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,007,698 shares of company stock valued at $267,649,548. Company insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

