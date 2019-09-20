Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Updates FY 2020 Earnings Guidance

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) updated its FY 2020 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.80-8.95 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.15-3.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.14 billion.Cracker Barrel Old Country Store also updated its FY20 guidance to $9.30-9.45 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $172.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $166.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.03. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1 year low of $143.40 and a 1 year high of $185.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $787.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.90 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 36.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, June 4th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Cracker Barrel Old Country Store news, major shareholder Sardar Biglari sold 13,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.97, for a total transaction of $2,360,373.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 999,601 shares of company stock worth $171,537,766 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

