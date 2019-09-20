Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) PT Set at $10.00 by Citigroup

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) has been assigned a $10.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.07% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Craft Brew Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Craft Brew Alliance from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research boosted their target price on Craft Brew Alliance to $73.75 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. BidaskClub lowered Craft Brew Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their target price on Craft Brew Alliance from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.29.

Shares of BREW traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.26. The stock had a trading volume of 135,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,086. The firm has a market cap of $162.77 million, a P/E ratio of 39.33 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Craft Brew Alliance has a 52 week low of $8.02 and a 52 week high of $18.71.

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $60.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.36 million. Craft Brew Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Craft Brew Alliance will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 57.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 5.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 0.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 157,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Craft Brew Alliance in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 165,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

About Craft Brew Alliance

Craft Brew Alliance, Inc brews and sells craft beers and ciders in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beer Related Operations and Brewpubs Operations. It offers beers under the Kona, Omission, Appalachian Mountain, Cisco, Redhook, Widmer Brothers, and Wynwood brands; and ciders under the Square Mile brand name.

