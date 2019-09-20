Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Upgraded to Outperform by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$8.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$6.00.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CPG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and issued a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$7.50 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crescent Point Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$7.56.

TSE:CPG opened at C$6.12 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.69, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.59. Crescent Point Energy has a 1 year low of C$3.24 and a 1 year high of C$8.58.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$945.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$973.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy will post 0.4895981 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.09%.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

