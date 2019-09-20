Cryptaur Trading 21.5% Lower This Week (CPT)

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. Cryptaur has a market capitalization of $4.91 million and approximately $97,707.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptaur token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, LATOKEN and CoinBene. During the last week, Cryptaur has traded down 21.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cryptaur Token Profile

Cryptaur (CRYPTO:CPT) is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2018. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,268,727,157 tokens. Cryptaur’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptaur. The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cryptaur is cryptaur.com. Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cryptaur Token Trading

Cryptaur can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, LATOKEN and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptaur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

