CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.25

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.25 and traded as low as $12.80. CSP shares last traded at $13.10, with a volume of 600 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of CSP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Get CSP alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.25.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CSP had a net margin of 20.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $21.57 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CSP stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.27% of CSP worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

About CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI)

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security and managed services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. The company's High Performance Products segment offers computing systems for digital signal processing applications in the defense market; Ethernet adapters and solutions for various applications in the packet capture, financial transaction, and storage interconnect markets; ARC Series adapters for financial trading and network monitoring; and nVoy Series products comprising 100G Packet Broker and 10G Packet Recorder, and specialized software under the Myricom brand.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CSP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.