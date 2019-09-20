Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 36,819 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 348,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,819 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $15,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.6% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 251.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $50.74. 2,746,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,084,709. The stock has a market cap of $81.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.55 and its 200 day moving average is $47.09. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52-week low of $42.48 and a 52-week high of $63.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.12. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 47.63% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.74.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Robert J. Bertolini bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.72 per share, with a total value of $491,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,673.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

