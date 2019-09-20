Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 439,091 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3,459.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 451,783 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 439,091 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $19,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 639,819 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $27,051,000 after purchasing an additional 19,495 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.0% during the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 43,480 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 23.1% during the second quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 27,072 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 5,079 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth approximately $8,070,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth approximately $471,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Oppenheimer raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.97.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,351,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,928,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.12 and its 200 day moving average is $42.55. The stock has a market cap of $210.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.08. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $32.61 and a 12-month high of $47.27.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The cable giant reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $26.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $37,507.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,222.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $180,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,333,023.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

