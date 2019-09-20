Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 57,886 Shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 402.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,275 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,886 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.08% of Palo Alto Networks worth $14,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,760,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,074,350 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,033,950,000 after purchasing an additional 590,200 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 41.9% during the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,318,316 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $268,620,000 after purchasing an additional 389,383 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 215.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 524,733 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $127,447,000 after purchasing an additional 358,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,683,627 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,158,096,000 after purchasing an additional 230,170 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PANW shares. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.23.

Shares of NYSE:PANW traded up $3.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $211.96. The stock had a trading volume of 4,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,815. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 1 year low of $160.08 and a 1 year high of $260.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $209.88 and its 200-day moving average is $222.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 336.14, a P/E/G ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.94.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The network technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.08). Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $805.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $2,458,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 924,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,484,702.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kathleen Bonanno sold 1,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.00, for a total transaction of $360,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,400,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 171,220 shares of company stock valued at $36,666,236. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Recommended Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.