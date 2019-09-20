Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4,629.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 195,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,422 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $16,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,032,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,161,000 after buying an additional 3,219,877 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 182,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,976,000 after buying an additional 9,401 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $2,276,000. Drexel Morgan & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 24,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stamos Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $2,674,000. 74.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MRK traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,392,823. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.10 and a 52 week high of $87.35. The company has a market capitalization of $211.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.95.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 43.34%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.69%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America set a $97.00 price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Societe Generale set a $105.00 price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.29.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $546,873.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,783,245.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 216,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $18,514,218.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 354,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,274,512.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

