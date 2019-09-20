Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 362.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 409,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 321,172 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $13,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Unum Group by 376.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,369,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,733,000 after buying an additional 2,662,577 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Unum Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,945,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $803,370,000 after buying an additional 1,218,617 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Unum Group by 66.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,511,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,742,000 after buying an additional 1,004,924 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Unum Group by 84.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,088,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,510,000 after buying an additional 498,191 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis grew its stake in Unum Group by 141.0% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 801,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,906,000 after buying an additional 469,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Unum Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Unum Group from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Unum Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays set a $36.00 target price on shares of Unum Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unum Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of NYSE UNM traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.95. 7,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,404,004. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.79. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $24.71 and a twelve month high of $40.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.56.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Unum Group will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.