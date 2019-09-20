Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 2,655 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 28.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,819 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,655 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. VGI Partners Ltd increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. VGI Partners Ltd now owns 96,314 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $182,383,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Family Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the second quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 2,805 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,312,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.4% in the second quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 1,474 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 738,984 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,399,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 118.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 160,122 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $303,211,000 after acquiring an additional 86,671 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,759.03, for a total value of $4,397,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,590,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 7,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $14,616,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,228,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,514 shares of company stock worth $56,347,835 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,200.00 price objective (up previously from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,300.00 price objective (up from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, July 15th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,350.00 price objective (up from $2,240.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James set a $2,080.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,259.84.

Shares of AMZN stock traded down $6.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,815.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 920,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,741,719. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,307.00 and a 1-year high of $2,035.80. The company has a market cap of $901.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.13, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,803.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,842.46.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by ($0.07). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $63.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 24.01 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

