Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 68,076 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 16.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 355,429 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 68,076 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips comprises about 0.4% of Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $21,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 64.9% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 503 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1,018.0% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 779.2% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 633 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 71.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on COP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.71.

Shares of NYSE COP traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.67. 1,780,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,679,431. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.67. The company has a market capitalization of $67.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.04. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $50.13 and a 12 month high of $80.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The energy producer reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.93%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

