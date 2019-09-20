CyberMiles Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.74 Million (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. During the last week, CyberMiles has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. CyberMiles has a total market cap of $17.81 million and approximately $2.74 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CyberMiles token can currently be purchased for $0.0223 or 0.00000219 BTC on popular exchanges including IDCM, Bibox, DragonEX and Zebpay.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CyberMiles alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.56 or 0.00733057 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00010653 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00030439 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00011154 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002884 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

CyberMiles Token Profile

CyberMiles (CRYPTO:CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2016. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 tokens. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io. The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles.

CyberMiles Token Trading

CyberMiles can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Tokenomy, Bithumb, Huobi, CoinBene, Zebpay, Cobinhood, LBank, Koinex, BCEX, Bibox, DragonEX, IDEX, Binance and IDCM. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CyberMiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberMiles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.