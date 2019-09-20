Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday after SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on the stock from $141.00 to $139.00. The stock had previously closed at $119.34, but opened at $120.68. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the stock. Darden Restaurants shares last traded at $119.90, with a volume of 818,724 shares changing hands.

DRI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI started coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.07.

In related news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total transaction of $1,487,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,806,381.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $124,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,071.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,907 shares of company stock worth $11,975,585 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 42,784 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,208,000 after buying an additional 8,903 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $414,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 178.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 271,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,090,000 after buying an additional 174,173 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 31,299 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,713,000 after buying an additional 9,527 shares during the period. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,037,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.76 and a 200 day moving average of $119.65.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 31.61% and a net margin of 8.38%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 60.48%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

