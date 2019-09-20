DATx 24 Hour Volume Hits $130,354.00 (DATX)

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. In the last week, DATx has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One DATx token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including FCoin, Kucoin, Rfinex and IDEX. DATx has a total market cap of $956,246.00 and approximately $130,354.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DATx alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009837 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00210189 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.01216844 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000170 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00093429 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00017613 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00020644 BTC.

About DATx

DATx launched on February 22nd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 tokens. DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DATx is www.datx.co.

Buying and Selling DATx

DATx can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin, Rfinex, HitBTC, HADAX and FCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DATx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DATx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DATx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.