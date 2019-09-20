Dawson James Reaffirms Buy Rating for Biocardia (NYSE:BCDA)

Dawson James reiterated their buy rating on shares of Biocardia (NYSE:BCDA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of NYSE:BCDA opened at $5.44 on Tuesday. Biocardia has a 1 year low of $4.17 and a 1 year high of $32.22.

Get Biocardia alerts:

Biocardia (NYSE:BCDA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter.

About Biocardia

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia. The company is also developing CardiALLO Cell Therapy System, an investigational culture expanded bone marrow derived from mesenchymal cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II trial for the treatment of ischemic systolic heart failure.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Biocardia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biocardia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.