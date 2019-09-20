Deep South Resources (CVE:DSM) Trading Up 10%

Shares of Deep South Resources Inc (CVE:DSM) were up 10% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, approximately 666 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 87,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The stock has a market cap of $6.67 million and a PE ratio of -12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.09.

About Deep South Resources (CVE:DSM)

Deep-South Resources Inc, a development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, cobalt, and gold deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Haib project located in the south of Namibia. It also has an option to acquire 75% interest in the Kapili Tepe project that consists of one mining license and two exploration licenses located in the Sivas Province of the North Central part of Turkey.

