Desire Market Cap Hits $16,271.00 (DSR)

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. One Desire coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Mercatox, Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange. Desire has a market capitalization of $16,271.00 and $24,384.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Desire has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Desire alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,182.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $216.85 or 0.02129877 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $317.78 or 0.03121164 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.28 or 0.00739431 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $75.46 or 0.00741159 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00010636 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00060605 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $49.01 or 0.00481357 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00008951 BTC.

Desire Profile

Desire is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 15th, 2017. Desire’s total supply is 9,985,911 coins and its circulating supply is 9,385,911 coins. Desire’s official website is www.desire-crypto.com. The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin.

Desire Coin Trading

Desire can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, Mercatox and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Desire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Desire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Desire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Desire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.