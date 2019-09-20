Deutsche Bank Reiterates “CHF 90” Price Target for Novartis (VTX:NOVN)

Deutsche Bank set a CHF 90 price objective on Novartis (VTX:NOVN) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NOVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 82 price objective on Novartis and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 88 price objective on Novartis and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 105 price objective on Novartis and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 100 target price on Novartis and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 90 target price on Novartis and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Novartis has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 90.85.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis has a 1-year low of CHF 72.45 and a 1-year high of CHF 88.30.

About Novartis

Novan, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy that is in Phase III pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and SB206, a topical antiviral gel, which is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of patients with external genital warts, and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.