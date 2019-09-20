DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Insider Andrew K. Balo Sells 2,386 Shares

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) insider Andrew K. Balo sold 2,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total value of $361,383.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Andrew K. Balo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 9th, Andrew K. Balo sold 9,107 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.56, for a total value of $1,380,256.92.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Andrew K. Balo sold 37 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $6,290.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $154.50 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.05 and a 1-year high of $178.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 515.00 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.56 and its 200-day moving average is $139.71. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical device company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. DexCom had a positive return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $336.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in DexCom by 359.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,456,834 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $817,652,000 after buying an additional 4,268,926 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in DexCom by 1,781.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,107,735 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $165,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,855 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in DexCom by 211.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,391,980 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $208,574,000 after purchasing an additional 944,642 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in DexCom by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,164,081 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $138,642,000 after purchasing an additional 485,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,042,131 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $124,776,000 after acquiring an additional 152,781 shares in the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DXCM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on DexCom from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on DexCom from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on DexCom from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.44.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

