Dimecoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.25 Million (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 20th. One Dimecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin, Novaexchange and CoinExchange. During the last week, Dimecoin has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. Dimecoin has a total market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $403.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00018119 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002723 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005273 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000551 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 48.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 50.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded down 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Dimecoin Coin Profile

Dimecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 539,096,740,560 coins. Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

Dimecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange, Livecoin, Novaexchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

