Diploma (LON:DPLM) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,650

Diploma (LON:DPLM) had its target price lifted by Peel Hunt from GBX 1,600 ($20.91) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

DPLM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,739 ($22.72) price objective on shares of Diploma in a report on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Diploma from GBX 1,280 ($16.73) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the stock a sector performer rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,462.71 ($19.11).

Shares of DPLM opened at GBX 1,681 ($21.97) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,531.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,508.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96. Diploma has a 52-week low of GBX 1,144 ($14.95) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,677 ($21.91).

About Diploma

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumables and instruments for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery and minimally invasive surgery equipment and consumables for use in hospital operating rooms; and surgical medical devices, and related consumables and services to GI endoscopy suites in hospitals and private clinics.

