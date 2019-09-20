Discovery Metals (CVE:DSV) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Discovery Metals Corp (CVE:DSV) rose 1.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.54, approximately 211,850 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 145,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.53.

The company has a market capitalization of $89.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.47 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 19.06 and a quick ratio of 18.69.

Discovery Metals Company Profile (CVE:DSV)

Discovery Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of polymetallic deposits primarily in Mexico. The company explores for silver, zinc, and lead deposits. It has a portfolio of seven principal properties with a land package of approximately 3000 square kilometers located in Coahuila State.

