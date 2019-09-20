Dogecoin Trading 10.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $323.69 million and $40.06 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges including Ovis, Tux Exchange, SouthXchange and Bleutrade.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.51 or 0.00732947 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00010626 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00011125 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 121,286,925,803 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com.

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

Dogecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbe, YoBit, CoinEx, Bittylicious, Kraken, Indodax, Stocks.Exchange, Tux Exchange, Novaexchange, Bleutrade, FreiExchange, ZB.COM, Robinhood, Cryptohub, Bits Blockchain, Cryptopia, BCEX, CoinExchange, Coindeal, BTC Trade UA, HitBTC, Crex24, Trade Satoshi, C-Patex, Bitbns, Instant Bitex, Tripe Dice Exchange, BitFlip, Sistemkoin, BX Thailand, CoinFalcon, OpenLedger DEX, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Exmo, Fatbtc, Bitsane, SouthXchange, Bit-Z, Poloniex, Cryptomate, QBTC, C-CEX, Graviex, Coinsquare, Tidex, Exrates, BiteBTC, Livecoin, cfinex, Koineks, Ovis, Mercatox, BtcTrade.im, CoinEgg, Gate.io and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

