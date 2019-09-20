Dragonchain Price Reaches $0.0447 on Exchanges (DRGN)

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. Over the last seven days, Dragonchain has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. Dragonchain has a total market capitalization of $10.67 million and approximately $28,047.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dragonchain token can currently be bought for about $0.0447 or 0.00000440 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN, Kucoin, Fatbtc and Bancor Network.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009835 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00208337 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.69 or 0.01205722 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000723 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000169 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00092531 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00017409 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00020687 BTC.

Dragonchain Profile

Dragonchain’s launch date was August 17th, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,421,940 tokens. The official website for Dragonchain is dragonchain.com. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dragonchain

Dragonchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinExchange, Fatbtc, Kucoin, Allcoin, Bancor Network, Tidex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), LATOKEN and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dragonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

