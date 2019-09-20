DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) PT Set at $3.50 by HC Wainwright

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) received a $3.50 price target from HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 63.55% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of DURECT in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of DURECT from $1.50 to $2.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ DRRX traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.14. 2,236,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,316. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.69 million, a P/E ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 1.67. DURECT has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $2.19.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. DURECT had a negative net margin of 123.22% and a negative return on equity of 116.97%. The company had revenue of $3.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DURECT will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in DURECT by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 60,829 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 20,764 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in DURECT by 1,420.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 42,545 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 39,746 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in DURECT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in DURECT by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,100,218 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 61,500 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC increased its holdings in DURECT by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,374,538 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 87,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.28% of the company’s stock.

About DURECT

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

