Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.24

Eastern Platinum Ltd. (TSE:ELR)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.24 and traded as high as $0.35. Eastern Platinum shares last traded at $0.35, with a volume of 3,000 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $25.93 million and a P/E ratio of -1.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.24.

Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$14.03 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eastern Platinum Ltd. will post -0.1119298 EPS for the current year.

About Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR)

Eastern Platinum Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of platinum group metal (PGM) and chrome properties in South Africa. Its PGM deposits include platinum, palladium, rhodium, iridium, ruthenium, and osmium. The company principally holds a 87.5% interest in the Crocodile River Mine located on the western limb and the Kennedy's Vale project located on the eastern limb of Bushveld Complex; a 87% interest in the Mareesburg project situated on the eastern limb of the Bushveld Complex; and a 93.4% interest in the Spitzkop project located on the eastern limb of the Bushveld Complex.

