EchoLink Trading Down 1.9% This Week (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 19th. In the last seven days, EchoLink has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. EchoLink has a total market cap of $1.44 million and $115,078.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EchoLink token can now be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, LBank, Hotbit and Huobi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00040116 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $541.51 or 0.05285132 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000393 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000296 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001158 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000089 BTC.

EchoLink Token Profile

EchoLink (EKO) is a token. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo. The official website for EchoLink is echolink.info. EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1. The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EchoLink Token Trading

EchoLink can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, LBank, Huobi and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EchoLink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EchoLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

