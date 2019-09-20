ECR Minerals (LON:ECR) Stock Price Down 9%

ECR Minerals PLC (LON:ECR) fell 9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.75 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.75 ($0.01), 391,701 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.83 ($0.01).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.87 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 million and a PE ratio of -4.13.

ECR Minerals Company Profile (LON:ECR)

ECR Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, identifies, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral projects in Argentina, the Philippines, and Australia. The company has 100% interests in the Avoca, Bailieston, Moormbool, and Timor gold projects located in Victoria, Australia. The company has a 25% interest in the Danglay epithermal gold project located in a prolific gold and copper mining district in the north of the Philippines; and a 100% interest in the SLM gold project situated in La Rioja Province, Argentina.

