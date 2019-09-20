Einsteinium Hits Market Capitalization of $12.93 Million (EMC2)

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. Einsteinium has a total market cap of $12.93 million and $123,463.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Einsteinium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0591 or 0.00000582 BTC on exchanges including Poloniex, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Upbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.43 or 0.00733314 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00010680 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00011328 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

Einsteinium (CRYPTO:EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 218,905,724 coins. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Einsteinium is emc2slack.herokuapp.com. The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation.

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

Einsteinium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Poloniex, Cryptopia and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

