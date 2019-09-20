Electra Price Reaches $0.0002 (ECA)

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. During the last week, Electra has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. Electra has a market cap of $4.85 million and $742.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electra coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Fatbtc, CryptoBridge, CoinFalcon and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000167 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Electra Profile

Electra (CRYPTO:ECA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 30th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,460,311,435 coins and its circulating supply is 28,593,154,882 coins. Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA. The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Electra is electraproject.org.

Electra Coin Trading

Electra can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, CoinBene, CoinFalcon, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, Novaexchange and Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

