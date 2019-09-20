Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Rating Reiterated by Piper Jaffray Companies

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank set a $110.00 target price on Electronic Arts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.64.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

EA stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $98.70. 2,642,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,098,909. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.20. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $73.91 and a one year high of $121.30. The company has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 42.75% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.55 million. Analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 9,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.38, for a total transaction of $912,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,640,263.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,074 shares of company stock valued at $9,331,897 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at about $1,644,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Barings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 49.7% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 20,665 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 6,862 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 164.3% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 131,746 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $13,341,000 after purchasing an additional 81,890 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.