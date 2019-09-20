Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) Director Sells $102,250.00 in Stock

Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) Director Roger H. Kimmel sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total transaction of $102,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 123,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,333.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

ENDP stock opened at $3.36 on Friday. Endo International PLC has a one year low of $1.97 and a one year high of $18.50. The stock has a market cap of $928.21 million, a PE ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.40.

Get Endo International alerts:

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Endo International had a negative net margin of 19.98% and a negative return on equity of 129.30%. The business had revenue of $699.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Endo International PLC will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENDP. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Endo International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Endo International by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 12,127 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Endo International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its stake in Endo International by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 66,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Endo International by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 94,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 25,625 shares in the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENDP. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Endo International from $18.00 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Endo International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Endo International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Endo International in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $2.00 target price on shares of Endo International and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Endo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.89.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

See Also: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.