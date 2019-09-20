Energi Price Tops $3.09 on Top Exchanges (NRG)

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for $3.09 or 0.00030384 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Energi has a market capitalization of $63.68 million and approximately $466,827.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Energi has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009852 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00208773 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.45 or 0.01204499 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000724 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000169 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00092534 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00017465 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00020685 BTC.

About Energi

Energi was first traded on April 25th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 20,615,207 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official website is www.energi.world.

Buying and Selling Energi

Energi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

