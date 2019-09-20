Energy Income Partners LLC Sells 82,963 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Energy Income Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,371,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 82,963 shares during the period. CMS Energy makes up approximately 1.4% of Energy Income Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Energy Income Partners LLC owned 0.48% of CMS Energy worth $79,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 145.5% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $31,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.46, for a total value of $321,776.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 296,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,026,030.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,300 shares of company stock worth $5,395,338. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

CMS opened at $63.04 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $47.63 and a 52-week high of $64.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.66.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 8.41%. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.67%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Argus set a $66.00 target price on CMS Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CMS Energy from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. CMS Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.54.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.